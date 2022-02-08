The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,732.10

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.10 ($23.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,676 ($22.66). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,677 ($22.68), with a volume of 258,646 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -342.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,734.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,732.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

