The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,732.10

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.10 ($23.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,676 ($22.66). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,677 ($22.68), with a volume of 258,646 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,734.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

