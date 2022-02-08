Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €21.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($22.99) to €21.50 ($24.71) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.29) to €18.50 ($21.26) in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $43.80.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
