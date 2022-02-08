Morgan Stanley Raises Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 260

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.