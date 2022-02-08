Morgan Stanley Raises Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 260

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.
About Skanska AB (publ)
