Morgan Stanley Raises Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 260

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

