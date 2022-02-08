Oppenheimer Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $285.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

