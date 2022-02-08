Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given New 360.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 390.00 to 360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.