Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

