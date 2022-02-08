BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

