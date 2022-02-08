Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

