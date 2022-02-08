Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diodes stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

