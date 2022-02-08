FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.20.

ATA opened at C$46.75 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

