First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,769,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

