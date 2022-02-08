Analysts Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average of $229.64. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

