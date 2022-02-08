Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $515.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.