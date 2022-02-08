Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.05.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

