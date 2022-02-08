Head-To-Head Comparison: Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) and Its Rivals

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1100 3206 2678 82 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.04%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 21.71% 11.04% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.72 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.61 billion $1.80 billion 11.33

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia rivals beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

