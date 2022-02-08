Critical Comparison: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.88%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 31.69% 17.12% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.92 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 4.14 $147.22 million $3.27 11.63

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm's major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management,

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

