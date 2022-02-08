Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,143 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

