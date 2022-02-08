Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

