StockNews.com Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 134.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $8,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,996 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

