United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

