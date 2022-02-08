SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.