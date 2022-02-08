StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $245.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

