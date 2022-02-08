BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.65. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 5,198 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

