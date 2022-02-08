Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $349.01

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 349.01 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.44). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 334.60 ($4.52), with a volume of 893,823 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 395 ($5.34) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.01. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

