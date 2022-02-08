Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.55 ($0.67). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.65), with a volume of 11,202 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.41. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42.
Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)
