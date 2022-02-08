WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,048.17

WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,188.50 ($16.07). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($15.85), with a volume of 2,593,611 shares traded.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.57) to GBX 1,475 ($19.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.17) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.39) to GBX 1,340 ($18.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.10).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,133.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,048.17. The company has a market capitalization of £13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

