$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Snap reported sales of $769.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

SNAP stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

