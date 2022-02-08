Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.16.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

