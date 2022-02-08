Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.16.
In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
