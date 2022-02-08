InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INMD stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

