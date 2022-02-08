Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
