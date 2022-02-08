Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total value of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,220,047.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

