Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

