Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AKAM opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88.
Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
