Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

