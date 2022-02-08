EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $116.53.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.