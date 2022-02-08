Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.
Shares of GILT stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $430.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
