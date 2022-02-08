Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $430.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 134.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

