ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.
MAN opened at $106.50 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
