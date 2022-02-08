StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.30 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
