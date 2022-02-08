StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.30 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

