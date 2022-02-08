StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.07.
GMED opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
