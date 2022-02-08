StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.07.

GMED opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

