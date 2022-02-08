ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.
Shares of E opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
