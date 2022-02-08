Analyzing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and EPAM Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 9.56 $327.16 million $7.21 62.15

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $649.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

