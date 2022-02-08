NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $299.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewMarket (NEU)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.