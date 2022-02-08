NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $299.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

