KeyCorp Weighs in on Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.83 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

