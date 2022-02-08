Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.21.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

