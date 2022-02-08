Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.
CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.21.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
