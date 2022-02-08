$1.45 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RHI stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
