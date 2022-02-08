Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Truist Financial

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,119.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

