National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

