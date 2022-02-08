Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $158.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,500,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

