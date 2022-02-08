KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.28. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

