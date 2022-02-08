Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.70 and traded as high as C$9.71. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 50,426 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “na” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$517.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

