Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 66,210 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

